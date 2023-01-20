Look Back ... to Steve Hurst thinking about a legislative seat, 1998

Jan. 20, 1948, in The Star: The Anniston Bulldogs came through with a 45 to 42 win against Coach Jim Manderson’s Jacksonville Eagles last night in the best high school basketball game played on the local court all season. Very good players themselves, the Eagles couldn’t quite stop the determined Anniston comeback in the second half. On the Anniston squad, Billy Wyatt scored 12 points, Howard Waldrep scored 10, and promising young freshman John Burell kept Anniston in the game during an otherwise tepid first half “with his superb one-hand shots from the side and forward of the basket.”
Jan. 20, 1998, in The Star: Steve Hurst is one of the first candidates in northeast Alabama to indicate his intention to run for a seat in the state Legislature. Hurst, a 49-year-old small businessman and former Talladega County commissioner from Munford, wants to unseat Larry Sims, a first-term Republican from Eastaboga. In his first term, Sims has, for example, resisted giving the Calhoun County Commission taxing and zoning authority it says it needs to manage governmental affairs. Hurst, as a Democrat, seems to favor a different approach. “I don’t believe in dictating policy. I believe in working with constituents to introduce and pass bills that help people do what they want to do,” Hurst said. Those constituents live in District 35, an Alabama House district created in 1994 to encompass mostly rural and suburban residents in eastern Calhoun and Talladega counties.