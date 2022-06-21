Look Back ... to stern words from a school board member, 1997

June 21, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 21, 1997, in The Star: Anniston school board member Chester Weeks says he wasn’t present during other board members’ recent decision to not buy out the contract of embattled Superintendent Paul Goodwin. Consequently, at yesterday’s board meeting he wanted to know why these developments had come about. Weeks, a former Anniston City Council member, accused fellow board members of flouting state open meeting laws. He said that before board president Bob Etnire could approach the superintendent asking for his resignation, there needed to be a quorum, or three members, authorizing that to happen. “I am saying this: I will be in the mix and I will be at the table when you are deciding this,” Weeks said. Also this date: In connection with a training exercise at Pelham Range yesterday afternoon, a paratrooper from Fort Bragg, N.C., was killed when his parachute failed to fully open. His parachute became entangled with another soldier’s in mid-air, causing the victim to fall several hundred feet without the necessary “braking” that would have been possible from an unencumbered ’chute.