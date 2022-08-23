Look Back ... to Stallings' visit to Calhoun County, 1997

Aug. 23, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 23, 1997, in The Star: Fort McClellan will be getting back $1.5 million of the $2.1 million in environmental money the Army took away from this year’s budget. The announcement came yesterday from a Defense Department official who said more money had been freed up as the end of the budget year approached. Also this date: Former Alabama coach Gene Stallings made several appearances in Calhoun County yesterday to promote his new book, Another Season, which is a tribute to his son, John Mark, and his family’s experience of raising a child with Down syndrome. His morning schedule took him to radio stations, then just before noon he arrived at Books-A-Million in Oxford, where he signed 680 items for a crowd estimated at more than 400. Many were there to support his interest in and kindness toward those dealing with Down syndrome.