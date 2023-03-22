Look Back ... to spring training for our Anniston Rams, 1948

March 22, 1948, in The Star: With summer-like weather prevailing, the vanguard of the Anniston Rams of the Southeastern League began spring training this morning on the baseball field at Fort McClellan. Permission to use the field for training purposes — Johnston Field currently being used for the high school athletic program — was granted by the commanding officer of Fort McClellan, Col. Hugh Parker. Loy Gunter, president of the ball club, said Col. Parker told him that due to the limited custodial staff on duty, only ball players can be present for the practice sessions — no fans. (Fans’ chances to see the players will be favorable on weekends, when practice will be held at Johnston Field.)
March 22, 1998, in The Star: Work is moving along on installation of a metal detector to screen all employees and visitors entering Cleburne County Courthouse. Once it’s put into use at the west door next to the sheriff’s office, the three other doors that are also used as entrances will become exit-only. Probate Judge Monroe Lipscomb said the detector is mandated by the state court system in a program to enhance security at Alabama courthouses. Cleburne County has until July 1 to get the detector operational. Also this date: In election campaign news, Eli Henderson, James “Pappy” Dunn and Robert Downing all have filed the paperwork to seek another term in office on the Calhoun County Commission.