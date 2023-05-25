Look Back ... to sports and exercise at the future former fort, 1998

May 25, 1948, in The Star: A charter membership of more than 100 local women has been announced for the Anniston Memorial Hospital Guild by the organization’s treasurer, Mrs. Charles Stanley. Active projects already put into operation by the guild include a coffee shop for visitors and a nurses’ recreational program. Also this date: Brought against the City of Anniston and alleging breach of contract, a lawsuit by plaintiffs Dethlefs and Hannon, an Anniston contracting firm, contends the firm is due $150,000 in damages. The dispute involves the proposed construction adjacent to Anniston Memorial Hospital of a building that was originally going to serve as a medical arts building, but was later designated as an annex to the hospital. Construction began but was subsequently halted by the city, and the contractors contend they incurred many expenses as a result. The trial to determine judgment on the lawsuit entered its second day today.
May 25, 1998, in The Star: Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham has guaranteed the city will have a new youth sports complex before next year’s baseball season begins — one way or another. The most likely site for the facility will be on Fort McClellan property, near where the proposed eastern bypass will connect with McClellan Boulevard. The city has requested possession of 17 recreational facilities at the fort when it closes next year, including basketball courts, gyms, swimming pools, soccer fields, volleyball courts and baseball fields.