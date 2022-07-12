Look Back ... to special training possible in fort's future, 1997

July 12, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 12, 1997, in The Star: A Senate subcommittee yesterday bumped Fort McClellan to the top of the list for a national counterterrorism training center. The appropriations subcommittee inserted $2 million to establish a one-year demonstration starting in October for a center to train firefighters to respond to chemical and biological terrorism. The center would be evaluated and could be permanently established after the yearlong 'audition.' This marks the first time the fort’s name has been linked to such a center in federal legislation.