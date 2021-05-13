Look Back ... to Sparky's Helping Hand, 1996

May 13, 1946, in The Star: Piano pupils of Angelese Johnson will perform in a recital tomorrow evening in the education building of First Methodist Church. Some of the students performing individually include Watson Moore, Billy Feazell, Sara Agnes Henley, Zilpha Anne Morrow and Carolyn Austin. Listed in pairs, presumably playing duets, are Jane Cass & Joyce Gunn, Robert Mange & Jack Mitchell, Betty Taylor & Herbert Bates, and Nancy Howe & Ann Hunter Williams, among many others. Also this date: President Loy Gunter of the Anniston Baseball Club is sponsoring a big barbecue dinner on the evening of May 15 at Judge S. E. Boozer’s cabin, below Oxford on the Talladega Highway, for members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. The local Jaycees, who handed the opening day arrangement for baseball here, are being honored by Anniston’s baseball boss for the record-breaking drive which netted the largest crowd ever to attend an opening day game here.
May 13, 1996, in The Star: Clarence E. Sparks, 66, of Eastaboga, founder and operator of Sparky’s Helping Hand, has been providing food and clothing on an individual bases for the area’s needy for several decades. Sparks, who was Oxford’s animal control officer for 25 years until he retired last year, says he first started help people when he was a teenager. He founded his state-registered nonprofit in 1992. The help is basic — food, clothes, toys, even wheelchairs and bed pans — but it means a lot. Money for the assistance comes from his own pocket, but over the years he’s become so well known that he receives donations from others and discounts from retailers. Sparks and his wife, Irene, married since 1952, have five children. He said he hopes one of the children will keep Sparky’s Helping Hand going after he is unable to. “I want it to stay in the family for years.”