Look Back ... to Spanish lessons for everyone, 1997

Sept. 3, 1947, in The Star: Arnold Allen of the Vigo community near Piedmont produced the first bale of cotton for the 1947 season, according to Watt Ellis, ginner in Piedmont. Mr. Allen brought 1,320 pounds of seed cotton to the gin yesterday and 500 pounds of lint cotton was ginned out. Also this date: Houston Cole, president of Jacksonville State Teachers College, is scheduled to address the annual Teachers Institute of Anniston City Schools tomorrow morning in the Anniston High School Auditorium. It will be a day full of meetings for the teachers. Children will be registered on Friday, Sept. 5, and classes will begin the following Monday.
Sept. 3, 1997, in The Star: The influx of Spanish-speaking residents in Cleburne, Clay and Calhoun counties is why rescue workers, firefighters, 911 operators, probate judges, game wardens and social workers went to Cleburne County High School last night for their first Spanish lesson. The class, which will be every Tuesday for seven weeks, is aimed at helping bridged the growing language gap between those residents and the officials who serve them. So far, the language barrier has not created a life-or-death situation in the area, said Terry Johnson, head of Cleburne County 911 – but the potential exists, he said.