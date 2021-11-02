Look Back … to soggy victories for Wellborn and Alexandria, 1996

Nov. 2, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 2, 1996, in The Star: Rain brought about the cancellation of several high school football games across the area last night, but not the Alexandria/Jacksonville contest or the Wellborn/Talladega showdown. For the Panthers, junior quarterback Damian Dorsey led the charge, reinforced by the talent of tailbacks Marreo Thomas and Demond Curry, who with their teammates splashed their way to a 28-0 win over the Tigers. As for the Alexandria Valley Cubs, they secured what coach Larry Ginn called “our most important win of the season.” Their first touchdown came early in the first quarter thanks to runs by Mac Campbell. Defensive effort was responsible for the second touchdown, as James Wright picked off a pass at the Alexandria 35 and churned back down the field for the TD. Antwon Burton snagged the two-point conversion to put the Cubs on top 14-0, still in quarter No. 1. Final score would be Alexandria 27, Jacksonville 7. Also this date: Members of Mamre Baptist Church are welcoming the Rev. Allen Murphy as their new pastor. Murphy, who previously served a church in Delta, lives in White Plains with his wife, Mildred, and son, Geoff. Organized in 1958, Mamre Baptist is located about a mile and a half north of Crystal Springs off of U.S. 431 North.