Look back ... to social notes from the holidays, 1946

Dec. 26, 1946, in The Star: In social news, we learn that Collins Leyden arrived from the school of dentistry at Emory University in Atlanta to spend the holidays with his family in the home of his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Frank C. Leyden on Montvue Road. … Fred Gates, a student at the University of Alabama is at home for Christmas with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William F. Gates, on Quintard Avenue … Friends of Maj. Gen. and Mrs. Edward Almond [she has deep roots in this county] will be interested to know that the general has been made General MacArthur’s deputy chief of staff in Japan. Mrs. Almond and her daughter and little son are also in Tokyo. Also this date: Listed for sale in the classified ads section is “86 acres [of] land, 60 acres in cultivation, plenty of water, 6-room house,” located three miles north of Lincoln, for $25 per acre.
Dec. 26, 1996, in The Star: Early shoppers out for good deals at after-Christmas sales found the pace leisurely at the Anniston Walmart this morning. “The crowd seems lighter, and they seem nicer,” Darlene Harper, 36, of Saks, said at 8:30 a.m. She’d been at the store for an hour with her niece picking up Christmas decorations for next year. It was a different story at Kmart, where 100 shoppers had lined up waiting for the store to open at 7 a.m. “We’re packed,” said store manager Mike Ivey. Also this date: An AP wire story takes note of the retirement of John Patterson, 75, from public service as a judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. His political life began in the 1950s when he was elected the state’s youngest-ever attorney general, then the state’s youngest-ever governor. His position on racial integration in schools was to oppose and then delay it as long as possible. [Patterson died this past June at age 99.]