Look Back ... to so many cabinet factories, 1998

Feb. 9, 1948, in The Star: A rainfall amount of 3.84 inches over the course of two-and-a-half days has made for some true misery in the Anniston area and pushed the total rainfall in this young year to 8.07 inches – more than was measured here during all of last summer. Meanwhile cold air might result in freezing rain or sleet tonight, and local weatherman P. M. Hannum is feeling the pain. “The roof leaks out here at the Weather Station, we’ve had to move the furniture all over the place. This is the most unpredictable run of weather I’ve seen since I’ve ben here,” Hannum said.
Feb. 9, 1998, in The Star: Northeast Alabama has four manufacturers of kitchen cabinets that exemplify the transformation of mass-market cabinet-making for the home. The largest is Wellborn Cabinet, with 1,250 employees in Ashland and Lineville. Then comes NHB Industries, a Canadian firm that opened locally in 1996 and has mushroomed to employ 560. Two smaller upstarts are Legacy Cabinets in Eastaboga, with 160 workers, and Tru-Wood in Ashland with 138. These local makers have been supported by several years of a strong housing market, all capitalizing on their ability to make cabinets more cheaply than the small, custom shops that have traditionally dominated the field. Also improving the outlook for large-scale manufacturing is the wider acceptance of ready-made or “stock” cabinets, which were once seen as suitable only for starter homes, not dwellings of greater size and luxury.