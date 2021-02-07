Look Back ... to site prep for a new Jack's, 1996

Feb. 7, 1946, in The Star: The fundraising drive to build a home for the YMCA in Anniston passed a triumphant milestone last night as campaign workers met for their Victory Dinner and turned in a report of nearly $26,000, putting the cumulative total to date at more than $245,000. The goal is to raise $375,000. The fundraising effort is pulling out all the stops as specialized sub-campaigns are carried out among business and industrial groups across the city. Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon at the Methodist church in Piedmont for John Ferguson Formby, age 48, who died yesterday morning of a heart attack. Mr. Formby is survived by his mother, Florence, his wife, Amy, and one daughter, Mrs. H. R. Shupe, of Daytona Beach, Fla. He is also survived by three sisters, all of Piedmont, and five brothers, who live in various north Alabama localities. At the time he died Mr. Formby was en route from Florida, where he was a hotel operator, to Atlanta.
Feb. 7, 1996, in The Star: Anniston City Council members are considering hiring a full-time city attorney to replace George Monk. Monk, who announced his resignation early last month, has suggested the council consider hiring a full-time city attorney-prosecutor. In the past, city attorneys have worked as needed by the city and have been paid by the hour. Also this date: It didn’t take long for a wrecking crew yesterday to tear down the Jack’s Hamburgers building at 1900 Quintard Ave. in preparation for erecting a new one. The restaurant’s longtime home was forced to close after a fire on Dec. 8, but in a little more than three months a new one should be ready, says franchise owner Wayne Reaves. Founded in Homewood in 1960, Jack’s opened its first Anniston drive-in — and first franchise location — on the 19th Street corner November 9, 1962.