Look Back ... to Silver Lakes development, 1996

Sept. 1, 1946, in The Star: With stores and public buildings closed, Anniston will observe its second peacetime Labor Day tomorrow with a gala program which will be highlighted by a float-filled parade and then a rally at Zinn Park. Participants will gather on Quintard between 10th and 8th streets and march off from 8th going west to Noble, at which point they will turn and go north to 15th. Also this date: Located a mile and a half outside of Oxford at the Coldwater-Talladega junction, “a new type eating establishment” called Treasure Inn opens for business tomorrow at 5 p.m., according to a prominent advertisement. Steaks, sandwiches and barbecue are on the menu, as are soft drinks and fruit juices. Both curb service and inside dining are available. Additionally: Hal Cleveland, president of the Anniston YMCA’s board of directors, says $256,000 has been pledged toward a goal of $375,000 needed to build and equip a new modern structure still in the planning stages. It is hoped that by early 1947 building materials will be available so that construction might begin sometime thereafter. The organization, barely more than a year old, currently makes heavy use of a building on East 12th Street.
Sept. 1, 1996, in The Star: Three years after sales officially began at the Silver lakes housing development in northwest Calhoun County, the community is steadily filling in, though not at a fast pace. The developer and residents seem to like it that way. There are housing developments of equal quality in Calhoun County — real estate agents mention Edgefield Farm in Golden Springs and Creekside Farms in Oxford — but none has been more anticipated or watched than Silver Lakes. That’s in part because it is intertwined with the Silver Lakes golf complex, which itself is part of the highly publicized Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Silver Lakes is one only three Jones Trail sites so far to spawn adjacent housing development.