Look Back ... to sheriff's deputy patrols for Hobson City, 1996

Dec. 21, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 21, 1996, in The Star: The downtown Anniston redevelopment program known as Main Street now has property of its own. It’s the “English Village” mini-mall at 1118 Noble St., and was acquired as a gift from local developer Earlon McWhorter and his wife, Betty, who is on Main Street’s 14-member board. It’s the first property Main Street has owned; the transaction was carried out about three weeks ago, but announced Dec. 19. Also this date: Hobson City Mayor Willie Maude Snow signed a contract yesterday that will formally replace her town’s lone police officer with patrols by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement is to take effect Jan. 1, nearly six months after the Town Council agreed to eliminate its own police department. The decision was prompted by a weekend of five shootings in March, followed by the firing and resignations of three police officers during the summer. Residents complained police were unwilling or unable to arrest people committing crimes.