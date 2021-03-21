Look Back ... to sewer lines planned for Oxford, 1996

March 21, 1946, in The Star: A proposal to divide Alabama high schools into two or more divisions, separating the big city schools from their small rural counterparts for athletic purposes, was defeated today in a vote by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The proposal required a two-thirds majority for passage. Also this date: A letter to the editor signed by several residents of a neighborhood in western Anniston, just two blocks off Noble Street, asks: “Do we have a Sanitary Department? So far as our people in this neighborhood are concerned, we do not. Our streets are never swept and our gutters are never cleaned.” The writers also believe they’re entitled to a sanitary sewer capable of taking care of their needs without it having to empty into a drainage ditch, “thereby creating a very unsanitary condition.” Additionally: Funeral services will be conducted tomorrow afternoon for Mrs. Wade C. Sproull, age 84. She died this afternoon at her home, 916 Leighton Avenue, after a long illness. An Anniston resident for approximately 50 years, Mrs. Sproull was the widow of Wade C. Sproull, an Anniston businessman and one of the founders of Anniston Hardware Company. Survivors include two daughters, a daughter-in-law and two sisters.
March 21, 1996, in The Star: Mayor Leon Smith is vowing to put 85-90 percent of Oxford’s residents on the city sewer system within the next two years. “I didn’t promise a sewer system before, but they will have a sewer system whether I’m elected or not,” Smith said yesterday during his annual “state of the city” address. Smith said construction of a $21 million sewer expansion project is not likely to begin until spring 1997. The first phase of the project will be east of town toward the Cheaha Acres and Sherwood Forest subdivisions.