Look Back … to seeking money for school resource officers, 1996

Sept. 2, 1946, in The Star: Thousands turned out here this morning to witness a colorful parade and participate in the multiple events arranged for Annistonians’ observance of Labor Day. It was the first major celebration of Labor Day here since the war and virtually all activity in the city was at a standstill as labor took a holiday. The city’s parade was headed by a mounted police escort and the 268th Army Ground Forces Band from Fort McClellan. The procession included tanks and armored cars, Army ambulances, small artillery field pieces, machine guns, fire equipment, floats, cars and horses. Virtually all veterans’ organizations, fraternal bodies, union organizations and civic bodies participated.
Sept. 2, 1996, in The Star: Anniston police Chief Wayne Chandler said his department has applied for more than $200,000 in federal funds to help pay for one full-time officer each to be assigned to Anniston High School and Anniston Middle School. A third officer would focus on crime prevention by developing interaction with the community. Those assigned to these tasks would be known as school resource officers, and would provide security and develop communication between the students and law enforcement. If allocated, the grant would fund the program for two years. Also this date: A “happy birthday” advertisement in today’s paper reminds everyone that Del Marsh is “Fabulous and Forty” on Sept. 2, 1996.