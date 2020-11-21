Look Back ... to second thoughts on recycling, 1995

Nov. 21, 1945, in The Star: A suitable monument is to be built on the Cleburne County courthouse square to memorialize servicemen who died in World War II and veterans of other wars as well, it was decided last night at a meeting of the Heflin Exchange Club. Also this date: Basketball practice began at Piedmont High School last Monday afternoon, with six lettermen back from last year’s squad. Joe Faulkner, Guy Penny, Luther Pierce, David Stewart, Allie Warren and Jack Lawler are the comeback kids, while joining them will be Milton Stewart, Robert Miller, Gene Wright and H. C. Morgan. Additionally: The Rev. L. N. Claxton, who next February will complete 36 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, said today that on Dec. 9 the Anniston congregation will assemble to talk about plans to build anew. A recent fire destroyed the church building, which had been constructed in 1904. The congregation has started meeting in a tent adjoining the site of the ruined church at 14th and Pine.
Nov. 21, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston City Council is expected to decide tonight how to poll residents on recycling and what options they want to provide in the survey. If the council approves the survey tonight, the polling will begin either by mail or by telephone, likely next week. The council eliminated the curbside recycling program two months ago, citing the rising costs of garbage pickup. But public outcry over the change has prompted the council to reconsider its decision.