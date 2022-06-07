Look Back ... to SEC in the CWS

June 7, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 7, 1997, in The Star: Not so bad in football, the Southeastern Conference is proving itself adept in baseball too: Alabama and LSU will meet today for the championship of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. It means the SEC is guaranteed to win its fifth baseball title in eight years. Alabama beat Miami to make it to the big game, while defending champion LSU beat Stanford on its way to Omaha.