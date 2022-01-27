Look Back ... to SCLC opening a state office in Anniston, 1997

Jan. 27, 1947, in The Star: A stern warning against ambulance chasing was issued to wreckers and motorists today by Inspector E. L. Coxwell of the Highway Patrol. “We are not going to put up with any more ambulance chasing and orders have been issued to all patrolmen to that effect,” he said. “Wreckers have been checked making 60 and 70 miles per hour behind ambulances speeding to the scene of an accident,” he disclosed. He said reckless driving tickets would be handed out to wrecker drivers in the future if they keep up these shenanigans.
Jan. 27, 1997, in The Star: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference opened a state office in Anniston yesterday, and its top official promised to fight what he called a new wave of oppression against blacks in Alabama. Said the Rev. Joseph Lowery, national president of the SCLC, at a rally at the Seventeenth Street Baptist Church: “I think a lot of politicians have bounced into office on the jackass of racial hatred. They have been exploiting white fears of economic uncertainty. We were born into economic uncertainty. We can handle it.” The office in the church will be used to coordinate all the group’s activities in the state. The Rev. Henry Sterling will run the new office.