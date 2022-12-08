Look Back ... to school security on administrators' minds, 1997

Dec. 8, 1947, in The Star: The first Merit Badge Show to be held in Anniston since 1939 will be presented by Boy Scouts in the City Auditorium tonight and tomorrow night from 6-9 p.m. Anniston High School Principal John J. Nash has officially declared the program to be educational, in that Scouts will be performing demonstrations at their booths to explain the craft, skill or field of knowledge that their 110 different badges represent. Under the theme “Scouting on Parade,” the show features 42 booths arranged by 23 troops. The exhibits fill 3,360 square feet of floor space. A large attendance at the two-night show is expected, so free parking has been provided in the vacant lot behind the auditorium.
Dec. 8, 1997, in The Star: Although public schools are public buildings, should they resemble walled-off prisons with armed guards? That’s a question on many administrators’ minds in the wake of a school shooting last week in which a 14-year-old boy killed three and seriously wounded two other classmates at a Kentucky high school. Closer to home, it happened at Talladega High School in April last year when a private dispute between two teens resulted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old and the eventual sentence of life without parole for the 16-year-old killer. A fence surrounds Talladega High now, there’s a guard station at the entrance to the parking lot and students must walk through a metal detector every morning. There’s been no critical trouble at Calhoun County schools, but that system recently hired retired Anniston police Capt. Mike Fincher as its director of safety and security. Fincher is now mapping out emergency and crisis plans for each of the schools. “We just want to be prepared. In the future, we just feel like we’re going to need this,” Fincher said.