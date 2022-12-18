Look Back ... to scary moments on a Saks school bus, 1997

Dec. 18, 1947, in The Star: The Jacksonville State Teachers College Gamecocks, celebrating their first undefeated / untied season, with a banquet last night full of entertaining speeches and warm, congratulatory remarks. Coach Don Salls, head of the only undefeated, untied team in the South, expressed his appreciation to college officials and Jacksonville businessmen for their support and team-oriented spirit that contributed to the successful season. Also this date: A Christmas-themed ad from Sears tells of the shotguns, rifles and ammunition it has for sale. A six-shot pump-action repeating shotgun costs $57, a double-barrel shotgun costs $96, and a .22 Remington bolt-action rifle costs $27 (prices rounded).
Dec. 18, 1997, in The Star: Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County yesterday held a dedication ceremony for a house built for Derene Allen, 28, and his children on Johnson Avenue in Anniston. Officials expect to build some two dozen more homes in the same neighborhood, eventually creating the first full community built by the Calhoun County chapter of the national nonprofit. Also this date: As Calhoun County bus driver Robin Mendham rounded the corner onto Chartee Drive in Saks two afternoons ago, she heard a loud pop, the sound of glass shattering and children screaming. She was taking 15 elementary school students home around 3:30 p.m. when a 15-year-old Saks High School student fired a BB into the bus while standing in his front yard. The BB shattered one of the windows and a third-grader nearby was slightly injured. The teenage student accused of the shooting was being held last night at the Coosa Valley Youth Detention Center.