Look Back ... to saving the fort in an earlier era, 1946

June 14, 1946, in The Star: A Cullman native and World War II veteran has been named the next superintendent of Anniston public schools, succeeding C. C. Moseley, who recently resigned and retired. Rayburn Fisher, a relatively young 38, holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree and was superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools from 1940-43. During the war he was an educational officer in the Navy. Mr. Fisher comes to Anniston highly recommended by some of the leading educators in Alabama. Also this date: The Anniston Chamber of Commerce has raised approximately $5,000 for a special Military Activities Fund that was initiated because Fort McClellan is now in serious jeopardy for existing as a permanent military installation of any size. In order to work effectively to save the fort, the chamber needs a considerable amount of money to prepare surveys, for travel expenses, and so forth. Several thousand more dollars have been promised to add to the existing sum, and fundraising chairman Leslie Edwards says the committee is pleased with the response so far. The Chamber of Commerce is now located in new offices on the main floor of the Radio Building. Its phone number is still 802.
June 14, 1996, in The Star: David M. Braithwaite, a Georgia native with an Ivy League degree, has been named president of Compass Bank of Calhoun County. Braithwaite, 43, joined Compass in 1989 in Florence. His degree in economic theory is from Dartmouth.