Look Back ... to saucers over Oxford Lake? 1947

July 10, 1947, in The Star: Fort McClellan’s commanding officer, Col. Neal Johnson, today warned all persons, both civilian and military, of the existing danger of unexploded “duds” on the military reservation of the fort and the Morrisville - Pelham Range area that lies six miles to the west. Col. Johnson said people have been entering this property without proper authority and putting themselves in danger. Unexploded artillery shells, grenades and other deadly projectiles fill these old impact areas. Also this date: E. T. Ragsdale of Oxford Route 2 told The Anniston Star that he and several other persons saw two flying saucers at Oxford Lake this morning. His report comes as authorities across the nation are trying to tamp down reports of the strange flying craft by offering sensible explanations for what people have seen.
July 10, 1997, in The Star: The city of Anniston has won a grant of $200,000 to renovate the Amtrak train station on West 4th Street, officials announced this morning. Amtrak officials have previously hinted they could abandon the train’s stop in the Model City if the station isn’t improved. The rehabilitation of the property could also be the first stage of a more elaborate transportation hub. Amtrak’s Crescent currently stops in Anniston twice a day — once going west to Birmingham, and once going east to Atlanta. Also this date: The founding days of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival by talented and dedicated men and women of Anniston are recounted in a feature article in today’s “Escapes” section. This year marks the festival’s 25th anniversary.