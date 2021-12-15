Look Back ... to Saturday morning after a championship, 1996

Dec. 15, 1946, in The Star: An auto service station was opened for business two days ago by Laurence Fain and Bill Cole, adding to their trade center opposite the North Gate of Fort McClellan on Pelham Road. With a café planned sometime within the next two weeks and a baker to go into production soon, Cole Brothers Trade Center will be almost a city business section in itself. Watt Wood will operate the bakery as soon as it starts into production. A complete line of groceries and some general merchandise is carried in the main store, which opened as the first venture back in June. Also this date: Being advertised by W. T. Grant Co., 11th and Noble, Anniston, is the “Grantline” portable phonograph. Weighing only 13 pounds, this electric record player boasts a 2-tube amplifier for lots of volume and a big 5-inch speaker. The case is simulated leather. This “post-war record player you’ve been dreaming about” costs $26.95.
Dec. 15, 1996, in The Star: Never mind that Clay County High School has won three straight 2A football championships, some routines in town don’t change. Folks still buy groceries, for example, so when Piggly Wiggly opened at 7:30 in the morning, the day after the Panthers’ 42-0 win over the Lineville Aggies, Yundrea Griffin was at his job. The senior running back might have even been a little early. Still excited about the team’s championship and his personal achievements – a pair of touchdowns and 102 yards rushing – “I woke up about 5 a.m.,” Griffin said. But having to work on Saturday wasn’t all bad. Plenty of customers sought him out to offer congratulations. “They call me Mr. MVP. That’s great,” said Griffin, who was in fact chosen the game’s most valuable player. The only downside to Friday’s win for Griffin was the knee injury that took Lineville QB Neal Lindsey out of the game early. And it’s not a matter of empathy for an athletic adversary, it’s about family. “He and I are cousins,” Griffin explained. “That sort of got to me.” Also this date: Florida senior quarterback Danny Wuerffel was awarded the Heisman Trophy last night at a ceremony in New York. He’s the first Heisman winner to have been coached by a man who himself won the trophy – in his case by Steve Spurrier, who won it in 1966 as the Gators’ quarterback. Sports observers believe Wuerffel, 22, probably clinched the Heisman last week with a 6-touchdown, 401-yard performance in the SEC title game victory over Alabama, 45-30.