Look Back ... to Santa and Mrs. Claus living in Ohatchee, 1997

Dec. 22, 1947, in The Star: The Christmas season was recognized in true spirit by many Annistonians yesterday as local pastors reported that their church sanctuaries were packed for special Yuletide services. Yesterday’s services, for the most part, were the final Christmas programs to be held here, with few special services being planned for either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. A beautiful candlelight service was held at the First Methodist Church, while a large crowd attended the Christmas vesper services at First Presbyterian Church yesterday afternoon. Also this date: Yesterday, Sunday, was an unusually pleasant day in the home of Col. and Mrs. Harry M. Ayers on Glenwood Terrace, the occasion being the 89th anniversary of Dr. T. W. Ayers’ birthday. Dr. Ayers arrived from Atlanta for the day in the home of his son, Col. Ayers. Dr. Ayers was the first medical missionary to China, where he ministered for many years and received a decoration from the Chinese government. Atlanta is now his home. Among those present for the birthday observance were Miss Elise Ayers and Harry Brandt Ayers.
Dec. 22, 1997, in The Star: The Army plans to impose land use restrictions on future owners of the more than 17,000 acres of Fort McClellan property it intends to sell or transfer once the base closes in 1999, according to a new study. In a draft environmental impact statement on the disposal and reuse of fort land, the Army concludes it would be neither practical nor reasonable for it to dispose of the property with no legal constraints on its future use. To adopt such a course, the Army said, would require that all unexploded ordnance on the base be located and removed and that all chemically contaminated areas be clean enough for people to live there safely in private homes. Also this date: On Collins Road in Ohatchee live Santa and Mrs. Claus — well, sort of. Actually they are Ed and Carolyn Parton, and since his retirement from the depot last year the 66-year-old Mr. Parton has grown facial hair and undertaken a pretty much year-round impersonation of the jolly old elf. It’s so convincing that adults and children alike stop him in mid-July and tell him what they want for Christmas. Mrs. Parton, a retired schoolteacher, takes on the role of Mrs. Claus to hand out lollipops and coax children to get comfortable with St. Nick when they come to visit him.