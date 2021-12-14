Look Back … to Saks Wildcats ending season with a double loss, 1996

Dec. 14, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 14, 1996, in The Star: Last night’s Class 5A state championship football game in Birmingham conferred runner-up status to an undermanned, overachieving team from Saks, but it also brought something else: the end of Bobby Joe Johnson’s career as the Wildcats’ football coach. But it was living the dream: He took them to their first state-title game since 1968, but they fell short, losing 29-0 last night to Mobile’s M. T. Blount High School, which was keen to defend its 1995 state championship. Also this date: After winning the Alabama High School Athletic Association 2A championship at home in 1994 and 1995, the Clay County Panthers defeated intracounty rival Lineville 42-0 yesterday afternoon at Legion Field — site of the inaugural “Super Six” football championship format. Regrettably for Lineville, the Aggies were struck by bad luck in the form of game-ending injury to their starting quarterback, Neal Lindsey, early in the contest. In victory, Clay County finished 1996 at 15-0 and now has won 44 straight.