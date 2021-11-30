Look Back ... to Saks' advancement into the 5A playoffs, 1996

Nov. 30, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 30, 1996, in The Star: The Saks Wildcats last night clawed their way into the Class 5A football playoffs with a hard-earned 32-28 win over Jackson-Olin. Wildcat defensive back Josh Robertson picked off a pass from Gerald Gales in the Saks end zone with only 14 seconds left in the game to preserve the victory. After Saks had come from behind, the Mustangs drove to the Saks 10-yard line before defensive end Nolan Primm sacked Gales for a 12-yard loss on third-and-7. The game-saving interception by Robertson came on the next play. “I’m proud of these kids for being able to hold on at the end and not letting them score,”said Saks coach Bobby Joe Johnson. Saks is now 12-1 and plays Bradshaw of Florence next week.