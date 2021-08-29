Look Back … to Ryan Robertson as headliner at Chief Wedowee Music Park, 1996

Aug. 29, 1946, in The Star: A businessman who will soon be taking office as Anniston’s mayor, E. D. Banks delivered a warm and laudatory address to the Junior Chamber of Commerce here last night on the occasion of its 25th anniversary. It was surely a poignant moment for Banks, as he organized the group in 1921 and was its first president. The Anniston club was the third Jaycees group organized in Alabama; it currently boasts 275 members. Also this date: Yesterday evening at First Methodist Church in Anniston, Miss Anne Dixon Warnock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Perry Warnock Sr., was married to Ensign Thomas Jefferson Brothers, son of Mrs. Thomas J. Brothers and the late Dr. Brothers of Anniston. [The high-society wedding received a detailed and descriptive writeup.]
Aug. 29, 1996, in The Star: When Ryan Robertson, 30, takes the stage at Chief Wedowee Music Park tonight, it will be his first time as the park’s headlining act. Robertson, who lives in Ranburne, has played the venue many times before, but always an opener. Robertson modestly observes he was “kind of afraid” to agree to be a headliner, but a successful summer of performances at Six Flags over Georgia convinced him that his time in the spotlight has arrived. He’s come a long way from his college days as a regular performer at the piano bar at the Annistonian restaurant. Robertson also taught school at Fruithurst until last spring. Also this date: Last week’s start of classes for Piedmont public schools marked the first implementation of its new four-block system for high school students — and by all accounts it’s been a smooth and quiet transition. Endorsed with near-unanimity by Piedmont parents at the end of last school year, the four-block system has students taking only four courses per semester, staying in each class for 96 minutes a day. The block scheduling allows them to do the same amount of work in one semester that used to take up the full year. Students then move on to four more courses in the second semester. The brand-new principal at Piedmont High School is Michael Moore, born and reared in western New York.