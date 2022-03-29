Look Back ... to Rudy Abbott's 900th win, 1997

March 29, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 29, 1997, in The Star: “I never thought for one minute I could coach baseball for a living,” says Rudy Abbott, Jacksonville State University’s baseball coach. Yet yesterday, some 27 years after first stepping onto that rough field on the northeast side of campus, the 56-year-old veteran checked off win No. 900. Abbott’s Gamecocks came from behind to beat Samford 8-7. in 11 innings. Abbott, a Wellborn graduate, played baseball at JSU and got a taste of the pro life with the Pittsburgh Pirates.