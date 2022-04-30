Look Back ... to Roy Webb kids in Anniston, 1947

April 30, 1947, in The Star: The seventh-grade pupils of Roy Webb School, escorted by Miss Estelle Burnham, instructor, paid a visit to “the big city” yesterday afternoon when they came to Anniston to visit the Regar Museum of Natural History, the Calhoun County Courthouse, the jail, the Radio Building and the Commercial National Bank Building, where they rode on an elevator, some for the first time ever. They also visited, right across the street from the courthouse, the offices of The Anniston Star. Class members included such bright youngsters as Doris Glass, Joan Clements, Joyce Miller, Dot McFall, Doris Clay, Kenneth Hand, Norman Renfroe, Gerald Gowens, Wayne Browning and Herman McBride, among others. Also this date: More than a thousand high school students assembled at Jacksonville State Teachers College recently for the annual Spring Fiesta, with schools represented from all sections of the college’s district of seventeen counties. During the afternoon, chorus and piano auditions were heard under the supervision of the music department, headed by Walter A. Mason.
April 30, 1997, in The Star: Retirement beckons for The Anniston Star’s general foreman and production manager, Albert Heard, who marked his last day today working with ink and spinning presses. A native of Wedowee, Heard joined The Star in October 1955, shortly after his discharge from the U.S. Navy. Heard started out as a printer, building ads and composing news articles in “hot type,” the practice of forcing molten lead into matrices to form characters on the Linotype and Ludlow machines used to produce newspapers in that era. Also this date: The Anniston City Council last night began allocating money from the sale of Jaycee Park in north Anniston. The council divided $149,000 among five worthy entities, and put $198,000 in the city’s general fund.