Look Back ... to RMC's possible park plans, 1998

Feb. 4, 1948, in The Star: Officials from Linen Thread Co. Inc., were in Anniston this week making an inspection of the plant at Blue Mountain. R. C. Moyer, manager of the plant, said the visiting officials left yesterday after a two-day routine inspection. George K. Knox, newly elected managing director of the Scotland-based company, is engaged in a tour of all the company’s U.S. plants and property. Also this date: Alabama officials today were snowed under with inquiries from almost every state in the nation regarding Alabama’s divorce laws. Under an Alabama statute passed by the 1945 Legislature, one-day divorces are possible for out-of-state couples, with certain stipulations — including that both parties must appear in circuit court at the same time; the circuit court judge would then grant the divorce decree. Apparently no one in the legal profession has wanted to publicize the law, however, so that Alabama wouldn’t become a mecca for “quickie” divorces.
Feb. 4, 1998, in The Star: Regional Medical Center executive Allen Fletcher faced 50 of his hospital’s residential neighbors yesterday and explained how the institution might have to infringe on their community. He said RMC might add planned facilities, such as a surgery center and an outpatient center, on property now occupied by Johnston Elementary School. However, RMC could try to buy Tyler Park if it can’t buy the school from the board of education quickly enough. Fletcher’s comments came three months after Anniston vacated Tyler Park with plans to sell it to RMC a year later. But park neighbors and tennis lovers protested; several tennis courts are on the western half of the park property.