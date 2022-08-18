Look Back ... to RMC's expansion plans

Aug. 18, 1947, in The Star: Two corn whiskey stills were seized in a raid near Oak Grove Church on the Gadsden Highway yesterday in a joint operation by the sheriff’s office and ABC enforcement officers. The stills, capable of a combined output of nearly 1,000 gallons, were completely equipped and had evidently been operating for several months. A cache of more than 50 gallons of whiskey was found at the site. A nearby resident was booked on a charge of illegally distilling whiskey.
Aug. 18, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston Kiwanis Club took “their kids” on its annual back-to-school shopping spree at K-Mart yesterday, treating 103 youngsters to an average of $57 worth of clothes for the school year. The club’s pancake sale raised several thousand dollars for this worthy cause. Also this date: The State Health Planning and Development Agency has issued Regional Medical Center a certificate of need to embark on a $16.9 million project that will double the size of the current obstetrics unit and rearrange other departments in the 341-bed hospital. To make way for the changes the state has approved, RMC will add two levels to its parking garage and widen Leighton Avenue between Eighth and 10th Streets. The street project will be on RMC’s dime, not the city’s.