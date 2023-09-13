Look Back ... to retirement of a valued colleague, 1998

Sept. 13, 1948, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission today sold a $700,000 30-year school building bond issue to Sterne, Agee & Leach, Birmingham investment bankers, on a bid of 3.0876 percent interest, the best of three bids submitted. The bids from the three bond houses were opened by Fred Nunnelley, chairman of the Calhoun County Commission, promptly at 12 noon, the deadline for the bidding. The bonds’ funds will finance a school building program and the bonds will be liquidated by the revenue from the 5-mill additional tax previously approved by voters.
Sept. 13, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston Star lost a chunk of its charm and its history a couple of days ago when Betty Howell, secretary to Star executives under three publishers, retired after more than 40 years with the company. Howell started at The Star in 1957 at age 21, working in bookkeeping. Before taking her job as secretary to the executives, she also worked for seven years as a reporter. In her retirement she plans to work in her garden, enjoy classical music and travel –- including to Birmingham, to visit her four grandchildren.