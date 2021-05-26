Look Back ... to retirement of a longtime band director, 1996

May 26, 1946, in The Star: The machine shop at Anniston High School has been completely equipped and machine shop courses for veterans will begin June 3. The shop is located in the building formerly used for war production classes, and much of the same equipment is a part of the new shop. Much new equipment has been secured, too. Two courses will be offered: auto mechanics and machine shop practice. Also this date: A summer recreation program for children of school age got under way this week in Oxford. This is the first year Oxford has had an organized recreation program, and comprehensive plans, including baseball and softball leagues, have been made. The idea originated with the Oxford Chamber of Commerce.
May 26, 1996, in The Star: Legendary local high school band director Bill Barker is moving on to new challenges this week after making Oxford his last scholastic stop. He served as the Yellow Jackets’ band director for 15 years, and prior to that directed the bands at Wellborn and Munford high schools – 32 years in all. His students say they’ll remember him for more than clever marching formations; they talk about his patience, friendship and discipline. Barker will soon start work for Hamilton Band Instrument Co. in Anniston, which supplies the instruments used by Oxford High School students. “It’s time to go in another direction, but I’ll miss the kids tremendously,” Barker said.