Look Back ... to retirement for a highly regarded principal, 1996

May 16, 1946, in The Star: Baccalaureate services will be held this Sunday for the Class of ’46 of Anniston High School, with graduation exercises to be held the following Thursday, May 23. At that time, diplomas will be awarded to 120 graduates — 56 boys and 64 girls. Graduation exercises at Cobb Avenue High School are scheduled for Friday, May 24, when 30 students will receive their diplomas. In Oxford, meanwhile, at Calhoun County High School a class of 57 will be graduating this coming Monday, May 20. Boys and girls in that Oxford class include Marshall Shaddix, Arthur Gerald Harris, Evelyn Juanita Blair, Doris Lorraine Walker, Herbert Rice, Mary Jo Corn, Carolyn Virginia Medders, Dorothy Jean Waddell, Julia Ann Jobson, Edmund Landers, James Joseph Cassidy Jr. and Harry Sherman.
May 16, 1996, in The Star: Principal of Saks Elementary School since 1979, Huey Brown, 63, has saddened many with the announcement that he will retire in June. “We’re going to lose a good man. I really can’t believe he’s doing it. But he says he is, so we have to believe him this time,” said kindergarten teacher Cindy Hollingsworth, who has 13 years teaching experience at Saks herself. A varied career in this region has found Brown at several schools, including Oxford High School, Johnston Junior High School and Anniston High School in 1969-70, when he was assistant principal there.