Look Back ... to retailers reacting to competition, 1997

May 6, 1947, in The Star: A Charter Night banquet will be held by Lions Club of Anniston on May 8 at Anniston High School. At this time the club's charter will be presented and officers installed by the district governor, B. Q. Scruggs. The officers of the new Anniston civic club will be J. S. Hardegree, president; F. P. Gulledge, first vice president; Ross Charles, second vice president; F. C. Watts, third vice president; Ed Pharr, secretary; Charles V. Still, treasurer; James Tilton, lion tamer; and Max Worthy, tail twister. Also this date: Water is gushing into the new Ninth Street swimming pool today, as hoses connected to the Highland Avenue hydrant directly east of the hospital will soon have the great concrete tank filled to the brim. It’s not quite time to swim in it, however, as this filling will be to test for leaks. The Carver pool has already been tested, while the two remaining pools, in Oxanna and at 22nd and Noble, will be tested as soon as the city is notified they are ready.
May 6, 1997, in The Star: The announcement by OfficeMax that the company intends to open a store in Anniston this fall in the Ezell Park retail development has caught the attention of locally owned office supply retailers — namely, with regard to how they plan to compete. “Some customers will stay with us because we make them feel important to us. But as far as general office sales are concerned, [OfficeMax is] going to hurt us,” said Pat Vines, buyer for Higginbotham Office Supplies in Anniston. Kemp’s Officenter at 12th and Noble has no intention of rolling over for the out-of-town company. “We think we’ve survived because we take good care of our customers. We’ll do that whether OfficeMax is here or not,” said Don Kemp.