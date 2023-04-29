Look Back ... to restaurants aiding fight against cancer, 1948

April 29, 1948, in The Star: Anniston restaurants tomorrow will observe “Coffee Day” to help the local Cancer Society raise money to help its cause and that of the American Cancer Society. Twelve restaurants will display a special sign indicating that coffee is “on the house” for that day only, with the understanding that the patron should drop a contribution into the collection can of the Cancer Society. Restaurants taking part in the drive and observing the day include Newt’s Lunch, Bevis Hotel, Pickwick Café, Jake’s Steak House, Elite Café, Courthouse Café, Dugout Café, Vic’s Café, Young China Café, Crouch’s Café, Tasty Grill and Seale’s Café. Earlier in the week Sanitary Café made the same offer to its regular patrons.
April 29, 1998, in The Star: Central Castings said yesterday it will lay off more than half of its 370 employees because sales are below expectations. The company, which makes grooved pipe fittings for sprinklers, heating and cooling systems, and industrial equipment, said it would lay off 200 workers starting May 1 for up to six months. The cause of the layoffs is slow sales and a backlog of inventory. Central Castings is owned by Central Sprinkler Co., a Pennsylvania-based company. Also this date: School systems in Calhoun County will get more than $10.6 million for capital needs as part of the $550 million state education bond issue recently signed into state law. Most of the money is earmarked for building renovations and classroom additions, according to area school superintendents.