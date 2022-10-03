Look Back ... to resource officers in Anniston schools, 1997

Oct. 3, 1947, in The Star: The Community Chest fundraising drive also supports public recreation in the city. One of the newest and most important features of the program has been the swimming activity, both “free time” swimming and organized events, such as swim classes, which attracted 9,469 students. Some recreation facilities serve a broader purpose; the bathhouse showers at the 22nd Street pool will be kept open this winter “because of the lack of shower facilities in some homes in Anniston.” Also this date: On the floor above the aforementioned bathhouse, the North Noble branch of the Carnegie Library opened two days ago to excellent attendance — some 500 children visited the low-ceilinged yet bright room with cottage-style windows and decorated in a red-and-white theme. The library is on the second floor of the building that serves as a community center for a neighborhood that’s a full 12 blocks from the main library. Additionally: Emory O. Jackson, president of the Alabama branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, announced that he would recommend to a three-day conference of the organization that the NAACP should embark on a “sweeping” campaign against racial discrimination in Alabama, highlighted by court suits to admit Black students into the universities at Tuscaloosa and Auburn and to attack the Boswell voter registration law. Jackson called for four lawsuits to be filed demanding that Blacks be admitted into the schools of law, medicine, dentistry and journalism at the University of Alabama. Another suit might be filed to allow admission of Black students into the school of engineering at Alabama Polytechnic Institute. For voter registration, the NAACP has a particular interest in the Black Belt region, where some counties have never allowed Blacks to register to vote since 1901, the year the state’s white supremacist constitution was adopted.
Oct. 3, 1997, in The Star: Anniston police officer Marc Fomby is one of three school resource officers who’ve been assigned since April to help keep Anniston schools safe for learning. Fomby is working with officer Toby Falk at the high school while officer Shedric Long is at the middle school. The officers are being paid through a grant that runs out at the end of the current school year, but interim Superintendent Jan Hurd said she’d like to see the program continued indefinitely.