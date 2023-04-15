Look Back ... to resignation of Chamber manager Varn, 1948

April 15, 1948, in The Star: Long a familiar figure in the Anniston business community, Charles F. Varn formally resigned as manager of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce this morning at a meeting of the board of directors. He leaves the area with fond regret — “especially since the city will celebrate its 75th anniversary this summer” — but apparently becoming the manager of the Chamber of Commerce of Pine Bluff, Ark., is too good an opportunity to pass up. Varn, a native of New York City, has been manager of the Anniston chamber for nearly 20 years. He leaves next week for his new job, but his wife, Margaret, and their daughter, Peggy, will stick around until the latter graduates next month from Anniston High School. Their son is a college man. Also this date: More plans for the development of the new Girl Scout camp, now being constructed 10 miles from Anniston, were presented last week at the Cottaquilla Council monthly meeting. Two roads leading into the camp and the parking area have been completed, and pipes have been obtained to use in piping water from the spring to the lake. Hutments will be moved from Fort McClellan to the camp as soon as the weather permits.
April 15, 1998, in The Star:An agreement signed yesterday by the city councils of both Anniston and Oxford will make it easier for the fire departments of each jurisdiction to travel to the other to help their colleagues put out fires. Anniston fire trucks and firefighters previously needed higher-up clearance to render that aid; Oxford’s department never needed such clearance. Neither department will bill the other for associated costs, said Anniston Fire Chief Louis LeFoy.