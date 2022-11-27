Look Back ... to replacement pennies, 1997

Nov. 27, 1947, in The Star: Among the 20 large white schools of the Calhoun County system, Cedar Springs led during the third month of the school year with 95.1 percent attendance. Saks school ranked second at 94.6 percent and Oxford was just barely third at 94.6 percent. In fact, 13 of the 20 schools had an attendance record of above 90 percent, which is considered excellent for county schools.
Nov. 27, 1997, in The Star: The pennies are still rolling in, and the director of Playfellows Children’s Theater has a trunkload of coins to prove it. Residents who were angered after reading in The Star about the theft of $200 worth of pennies collected for the county animal shelter by children of the theater troupe dug into the pockets for their own change to contribute. “This is incredible,” said Traci Cox, who directs the children’s theater group. As of yesterday afternoon, it’s estimated that $1,000 had been donated. The money has come from a variety of sources, from workers at the depot to Ret. Col. Farley Berman, founder of the Berman Museum, who wrote a check for $200 to make up for the amount of the initial loss. Also this date: In the wake of the program’s worst season in 40 years, Alabama head coach Mike DuBose has done some housecleaning. Offensive coordinator Bruce Arians and assistant coach Woody McCorvey are two of four coaches looking for new jobs now.