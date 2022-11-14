Look Back … to repainting inside the federal building, 1947

Nov. 14, 1947, in The Star: The federal government is spending about $5,000 to have the inside of the federal building, where Anniston’s post office is located, repainted from top to bottom. It’s been about nine years since the interior has had such a thorough painting because wartime exigencies knocked the work off its quinquennial schedule. The inside painting, which will take 3-4 weeks to complete, will consist of coating the walls their regulation cream color and re-staining the natural oak and pine wainscoting. Also this date: The 17-year-old classic gridiron contest between Anniston and Gadsden high schools has become the main attraction on both teams’ schedules, with the two powerhouses battling tonight being about as evenly matched as any they’ve ever played. In the teams’ past 11 matchups, seven have ended in tie games. Bobby Thrasher, Buddy Rutledge and team captain Bob Henderson will be possibly the most effective running combine on any Anniston team of recent vintage.
Nov. 14, 1997, in The Star: Calhoun County residents might soon have a new surgery center for outpatient procedures. A state review board for new health care facilities yesterday approved plans by Anniston Surgery Center to build a $5 million facility for that purpose. It’s a joint venture between a group of 25 Calhoun County surgeons and Regional Medical Center. At first RMC objected to the surgery center, as did Stringfellow and Jacksonville Hospital, but a deal was struck to let RMC in on the action, and it withdrew its opposition. The details of the two parties’ agreement aren’t known, but it is known that RMC will put up at least half the construction costs for the new facility and reap 50 percent of the profits.