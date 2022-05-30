Look Back ... to renovation at Johnston Field, 1947

May 29, 1947, in The Star: The theme of Anniston High School’s graduation ceremony tonight in the school auditorium will be “Opportunity — Our Tomorrow.” Senior class president Bobby Stanley will serve as master of ceremonies in an event where a total of 190 students are eligible for graduation. C. H. Young, president of the city Board of Education, will award the diplomas. Also this date: Extensive improvements are being made at Johnston Field with the work to be completely finished for this weekend’s baseball game against the Meridian Peps. A complete new concrete front gate arrangement is under construction, which upon completion will house seven ticket offices (where there have been only three before) and will allow more than 24 feet of gate space for entrance into the park. A new fence is under construction around the right field side of the stands.
May 29, 1997, in The Star: Anniston Army Depot officials, along with U.S. Rep. Bob Riley, R-Ashland, and other dignitaries turned out yesterday to celebrate the impending arrival of an engine parts manufacturing facility. Once the the $2.7 million building is completed sometime this fall, AlliedSignal Engines, which is under Army contract to build the turbine engines that will go into the M1 Abrams tank, will move that manufacturing unit from Connecticut to AAD. Also this date: According to a wire story, movie fans will now have to wait until December to feast their eyes on one of the grandest, most expensive epics ever filmed: James Cameron’s Titanic, originally due to be released in July, will come out at the end of the year on account of technical difficulties producers are having putting the finishing touches on the film.