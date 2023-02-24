Look Back ... to remodeling planned for Presbyterian church, 1948

Feb. 24, 1948, in The Star: Remodeling of the educational building of First Presbyterian Church in Anniston for a total cost of $15,000 is well underway at the church site at the corner of 10th Street and Quintard Avenue. Constructed in 1919, the educational building has long been considered inadequate to meet the requirements of modern religious teaching and the growing number of young people within the church membership. Soundproof walls, large, well-lit rooms and an attractive “fellowship hall” will be featured in the remodeling, said the church pastor, The Rev. Roland Sims. Also this date: The war over civil rights within the Democratic Party ranks raged unabated today, fired up by a new attack of Southern governors on the party’s high command. Four Dixie governors, after meeting with the party’s national chairman, promised to use “whatever means are necessary” to block President Truman’s race equality program. Those governors are Thurmond of South Carolina, Cherry of North Carolina, Laney of Arkansas and Jester of Texas.
Feb. 24, 1998, in The Star: The new curator of the Anniston Museum of Natural History is Robert Price, 34, who’s a former assistant curator at the Aquarium of the Americas in his native New Orleans. His degree is in zoology at Southeastern Louisiana University (1986), but he looks forward to designing exhibits for the inanimate specimens at the Anniston museum. Also this date: Ayers State Technical College will soon offer programs designed to help people who’ll be thrown out of work when Fort McClellan closes next year. A nearly $1 million bond issue that the state is expected to approve this week will be used to renovate buildings for those programs. For example, the Ayers State student center will be renovated to provide hot-meal service and to provide space for a child day-care center. Other departments to be relocated into better spaces for the school’s new mission will be campus maintenance, cosmetology, student services and adult education.