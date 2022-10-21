Look Back ... to remembering an Oxford leader, 1997

Oct. 21, 1947, in The Star: Three more local children have been reported to the typhus control officer as having been bitten by rats while sleeping in their own homes. Two of the children, son and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. L. Campbell of 1830 Wilmer Ave., were bitten last week by rats which infest their rented home. The boy is 3 years old and the girl 20 months. The third child, whose parents are Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Burt of Oxford Rt. 2, was taken to a doctor immediately. Also this date: More than 300 Alabama firemen and their families will be in Anniston later this week for the ninth annual convention of the Alabama State Firemen’s Association. Headquarters for the two-and-a-half-day convention will be the Jefferson Davis Hotel. Additionally: A full-page advertisement lists the schedule of events in a multi-day promotion being put on by Anniston businesses -- Trade Week Mardi Gras, being held Wednesday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Nov. 1. For example, the first day will have a hillbilly band contest and a show by singer Eddy Arnold at the auditorium; the next afternoon will have a dog show, and on Saturday a parade and a formal dedication of the city auditorium have been scheduled.
Oct. 21, 1997, in The Star: Anniston city crews have been busy in the past day or so setting up west-facing 11th Street traffic lights. It’s pursuant to City Council orders that the street be a two-way route again, for the first time in about a quarter-century. Also this date: Funeral services will be tomorrow afternoon for former Oxford City Councilman and retired businessman Howard J. Bentley Jr., who died in a Birmingham hospital two days ago at age 77. A member of First Baptist Church of Oxford since 1930, Bentley served in the Navy during World War II and after returning home established Oxford Cleaners in 1946. He served on the City Council from 1952-60. Survivors include his wife, Katherine, three daughters and four sons. One of the sons, Johnny, is an Oxford city councilman himself.