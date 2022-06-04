Look back ... to refused fire trucks at City Hall, 1947

June 4, 1947, in The Star: Anniston City Commissioner S. L. Street is trying to figure out why in the world why the city ordered $45,000 worth of new firefighting equipment — including three new fire trucks — and then refused to accept delivery of two the trucks, thus giving up legal claim to them. This puzzling circumstance has developed over the past 18 months, apparently on the authority of Mayor E. D. Banks, who is alleged to have stated that he repudiated the contract for the fire trucks on grounds that the city doesn’t have a suitable place to park them. The Seagraves Corporation, which was supplying the trucks, wound up selling them to the city of Chattanooga for $7,000 more than Anniston would have been paying. Said Commissioner Street, “I think that the citizens of Anniston are entitled to a better explanation than that heretofore given by the mayor as to why he will not supply the necessary information to the Seagraves Corporation in order that the new fire equipment may be delivered.” Also this date: According to an Associated Press article from Montgomery, “The House Judiciary Committee today approved a bill to give legal authority to bus companies in Alabama to provide separate facilities for white and Negro passengers.” The bill is similar to one which was defeated during the 1945 session of the Alabama Legislature. If passed, it would give bus companies the right by law to enforce racial segregation and would impose a maximum penalty of $500 on passengers who refused to comply.
June 4, 1997, in The Star: Regional Medical Center is this year’s recipient in the health care category of the 1997 Quality Cup Award, sponsored by USA Today and the Rochester Institute of Technology. The Anniston hospital won for revamping its pre-admissions process to make it much more efficient and convenient for the patient. “We knew the system could be streamlined and made better, so that’s what we did, said Todd Corona, a clinical nursing supervisor at RMC and a member of the eight-member preadmitting team. Since the new system was instituted in January 1996, a patient can expect to spend just one hour in preadmissions testing and paperwork, rather than four. Also this date: A prominent new sign welcoming visitors to downtown Anniston will adorn the top of the hill as they approach the city from the south on Quintard. The brick-framed sign is situated between 4th and 5th streets.