Look Back ... to Red Cross fundraising, 1946

Feb. 26, 1946, in The Star: Calling American-style freedom the “most priceless possession any man can have,” Brig. Gen. William E. Brougher, commanding general of Fort McClellan – himself a prisoner of the Japanese for two-and-a-half years – spoke to about 225 Calhoun County residents today at the kickoff luncheon for the 1946 Red Cross Fund Drive. DeWitt McCargo, chairman of the Calhoun County Chapter, presided over the meeting and introduced to the group Frank Kirby, chairman of this year’s fundraising drive. Kirby explained that there will be no house-to-house canvass in Anniston but instead residents are asked to take their contributions to the campaign office inside the Alabama Power Company building.
Feb. 26, 1996, in The Star: Three local teams survived the regional basketball tournaments last week and have advanced to the high schools’ Final Four in Birmingham. Jacksonville boys will meet Livingston, Lineville boys will play against Washington County and Hoke’s Bluff’s girls will meet an undefeated team from T. R. Miller.