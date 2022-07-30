Look Back ... to recording favorite radio shows at home, 1947

July 30, 1947, in The Star: Advertised by Sears in a full-page layout is a “new, sensational” Silvertone wire recorder that's built into a home entertainment appliance which combines a radio, a phonograph and the recorder in one unit. “Record your favorite tunes or programs for future pleasure. Has many uses … fun in the home … educational in schools … efficiency in business,” the advertisement states. “Wire is permanent, will last forever, is easily erased; simply record over the old recording.” Additional spools of wire cost $4.95 each. The cost of this home entertainment combo is $199.50 [the equivalent today of a whopping $2,650]. Also this date: In the classified real estate ads, a five-room house on a corner lot at 2209 West 9th Street, Anniston, is for sale by the owner. It has garden space and a place for a large chicken yard. Total cost of the house is $2,925, taking up payments. “This house will rent easily for $35 per month,” the ad states. Anyone interested can see Kenneth Adams at Adams Service Station.
July 30, 1997, in The Star: Marking his retirement today after nearly 50 continuous years at The Anniston Star is Richard Box. He worked in the composing room, where newspaper pages were physically constructed before they went to the press to be printed, and was primary creator of Page 1. Box was actually still in high school, participating in the diversified occupation program, when Louie Devine, then the composing room foreman at The Star, offered him the job of printer apprentice in July 1947. Two years of military service interrupted his work, but Box completed his apprenticeship when he returned and has been a resourceful, good-natured member of the composing room crew ever since. He and his wife have four children, one of whom, Jim, is press room foreman at The Star.