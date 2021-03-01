Look Back … to recollections from an Anniston police captain, 1946

March 1, 1946, in The Star: Capt. George Montgomery, 59, marks his 21st anniversary on the Anniston police force today. His tenure dates back to a time when only 17 men were on the roll and their squad cars were Model T Fords. Anniston’s oldest active policeman believes that crime is increasing now more than it did following the last war, and views with alarm the rising juvenile delinquency rate throughout the nation. Capt. Montgomery, who resides at 327 E. 16th St., has three children, Cecil, C. E. and Mrs. George Wilson. Cecil Montgomery holds the rank of lieutenant in the detective bureau of the police department. Also this date: The ornate downtown building currently occupied by Moorefield Jewelry Co. at 1027 Noble St. has a new owner, Nelson L. Brackin, a Birmingham man who owns jewelry stores in about a dozen other cities. Mr. Brackin bought the building from W. J. Nelson of Anniston for $45,000, noting that it previously sold in 1938 for $18,000. Mr. Brackin said the front of the store is to be remodeled, necessitating the removal of the marble columns gracing the entrance.
March 1, 1996, in The Star: The military yesterday awarded Westinghouse Electric Co. of Pittsburgh the contract to construct, operate and tear down a chemical weapons incineration plant at Anniston Army Depot. The $575 million price tag makes it one of the largest government projects in the area’s history. The state has not yet given the Army permission to begin construction, however, based on environmental concerns.