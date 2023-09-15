Look Back ... to recognition of George Douthit for public service, 1998

Sept. 15, 1948, in The Star: The “Bebop” dance craze will debut in Anniston tomorrow night at 8 when the fall teen-age “Fashion Frolic” will be presented in the Jefferson Davis Hotel ballroom. Volunteer models will exhibit the latest in teenage and college fall clothing in a revue narrated by Zenobia King Hill. Hudson’s Department Store is sponsoring the revue and the local Coca-Cola bottling plant will supply refreshments. Girls modeling the clothing for all occasions include Ann Thrasher, Robie Neal, Peggy Smith, Evelyn Spradlin, Mary Frances Taylor, Dot Chastain, Barbara Oswalt, Helen Chastain, Margaret McCaa, Charlotte Dean, Mary Lou Scully, Betty Moon and Mary Catherine Lloyd. Also this date: Eighty-five men reported for football practice at Jacksonville State Teachers College and they held their initial session two days ago. They are coached by Don Salls, who is assisted by Ray Wedgeworth and C. C. Dillon.
Sept. 15, 1998, in The Star: The high school that former Jacksonville Mayor George Douthit helped push out of the soil will have a new street address — George Douthit Drive. The Jacksonville City Council passed a resolution last night to rename Weaver Road for the late public servant, who died of cancer July 31. The street name change affects Weaver Road SW and a newly developed extension east of Alabama 21. Council members passed another resolution to recognize Douthit’s 24 years of service to the city, first as city councilman and later as mayor. “Capable, honest, energetic, courteous and trustworthy” were some of the adjectives applied to the quality of his service to the community, according to the resolution. Also this date: Now that local officials at various levels of governance have been informed by the Pentagon who’s going to be responsible for developing Fort McClellan’s land, the folks at Marion Military Institute have come calling again to continue their study of the place, with an eye toward relocating the entire operation to Calhoun County. Marion, a 350-student school in Perry County, broke off talks after city, county and state officials began vigorous debate on who would govern the fort. It has since been made clear that the power will rest with the Fort McClellan Development Joint Powers Authority.