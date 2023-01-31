 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Look Back ... to reassured residents in Rocky Hollow, 1998

vault 1956

In breaking news on the front page early in the afternoon of Jan. 31, 1956, came word of a new era in Alabama education: Autherine Lucy, a Black woman, shall be admitted to attend classes at the University of Alabama.

Jan. 31, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

Jan. 31, 1998, in The Star: Anniston police had good news yesterday for residents of Rocky Hollow Road: A drive-by shooting in the neighborhood earlier this week was an isolated incident. It was targeted at a specific house — probably in retaliation for a burglary elsewhere earlier in the day — and not a case of random violence. Anniston police Chief Wayne Chandler tried to reassure residents regarding the nature of the crime. “This is just not an area where [violence] is present,” Chandler said. Some Rocky Hollow residents said they felt better about things now.